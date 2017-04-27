AT&T Inc. (T) Given “Buy” Rating at Argus

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Argus in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on T. Vetr lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) opened at 40.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $248.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. AT&T has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $43.89. AT&T also saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 26,907 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical volume of 11,568 call options.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. AT&T had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $39.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/atts-t-buy-rating-reiterated-at-argus-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.