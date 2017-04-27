AT&T Inc. (T) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their outperform rating on shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 10th. FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.61 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) opened at 40.44 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $248.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. AT&T also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 26,907 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,568 call options.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $39.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post $2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 93.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,909,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,920,255,000 after buying an additional 625,306 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,152,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,230,000 after buying an additional 288,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 951,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after buying an additional 55,214 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,370,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,258,000 after buying an additional 79,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 70,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

