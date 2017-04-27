Atlantica Yield PLC (ABY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Atlantica Yield PLC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.35 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield PLC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) opened at 20.61 on Wednesday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The firm’s market cap is $2.07 billion.

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Atlantica Yield PLC had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $208.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/atlantica-yield-plc-aby-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,476,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,563,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $25,977,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,333,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC by 124.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 608,953 shares during the period. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield PLC Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc, formerly Abengoa Yield plc, is a total return company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (Spain, Algeria and South Africa).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.