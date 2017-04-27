At Home Group Inc (HOME) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group Inc (NASDAQ:HOME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “At Home Group Inc. owns and operates home-decorating accessories stores primarily in the United States. It offers furniture, home furnishings, wall decor and decorative accents, rugs and housewares. At Home Group Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOME. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded At Home Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME) opened at 17.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 36.04. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company earned $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000.

