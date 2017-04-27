Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Assurant (AIZ) Share Price

Headlines about Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Assurant earned a news impact score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) opened at 97.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.95. Assurant has a 12-month low of $78.43 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post $6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $115.00 target price on Assurant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America Corp downgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $597,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,837 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,166.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business).

