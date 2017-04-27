Associated British Foods plc (ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) in a research note released on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 3,350 ($42.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABF. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.63) target price on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Numis Securities Ltd cut shares of Associated British Foods plc to an add rating and set a GBX 3,128 ($39.99) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,050 ($38.99) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,038.78 ($38.85).

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) traded up 0.25% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2832.00. 577,990 shares of the stock traded hands. Associated British Foods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,910.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,201.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 22.37 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,655.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,588.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.35 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.41%.

In other Associated British Foods plc news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($31.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,803.64 ($27,874.76).

About Associated British Foods plc

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

