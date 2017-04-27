Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (ahl) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:ahl) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) traded up 3.09% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 224,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S.

