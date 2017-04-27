ASML Holding NV (asml) to Issue Dividend of $1.08 on May 12th

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:asml) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.082 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) traded up 0.26% during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,198 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average is $116.10. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $90.43 and a 52-week high of $134.95. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.23.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. ASML Holding NV had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post $4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on ASML Holding NV in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc downgraded ASML Holding NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ASML Holding NV (asml) to Issue Dividend of $1.08 on May 12th” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/asml-holding-nv-asml-to-issue-dividend-of-1-08-on-may-12th.html.

About ASML Holding NV

ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing, selling and servicing of semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography systems. The Company’s products include systems, and installed base products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.