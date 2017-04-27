$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for ASML Holding NV (ASML) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) will report $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ASML Holding NV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. ASML Holding NV posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $9.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASML Holding NV.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. ASML Holding NV had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML Holding NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Pacific Crest reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ASML Holding NV in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ASML Holding NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. ABN Amro assumed coverage on ASML Holding NV in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML Holding NV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 19,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV by 148.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) opened at 132.46 on Thursday. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $90.43 and a 52 week high of $134.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.23.

ASML Holding NV Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing, selling and servicing of semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography systems. The Company’s products include systems, and installed base products and services.

