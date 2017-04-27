Analysts Set $32.67 Price Target for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $32.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.64) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ascendis Pharma A/S an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ASND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 263,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,152,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,807,000 after buying an additional 639,708 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 975,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Co. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $21,252,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $14,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) traded down 0.87% on Thursday, reaching $29.57. 7,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The company’s market cap is $958.69 million.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. The company earned $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,158.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post ($2.98) earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in applying its TransCon technology to develop sustained release prodrug therapies with several product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. The Company is developing its product candidate, TransCon human growth hormone (TransCon hGH) for once-weekly administration to treat growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and other indications.

