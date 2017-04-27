JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PUMP. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 776,430 shares. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock’s market cap is $722.04 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

In other Asante Solutions news, CEO Dale Jackie Redman sold 370,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $5,185,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll sold 11,031,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,436,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,476,436 shares of company stock worth $202,670,104.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asante Solutions stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

