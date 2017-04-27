Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Now Covered by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) opened at 13.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company’s market cap is $720.99 million.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 81,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,135,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll sold 2,771,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $38,801,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,476,436 shares of company stock valued at $202,670,104 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asante Solutions stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

