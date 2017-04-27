Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP)

Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) opened at 13.70 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $720.99 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

In other news, CEO Dale Jackie Redman sold 370,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $5,185,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll sold 2,771,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $38,801,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,476,436 shares of company stock valued at $202,670,104.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asante Solutions stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

