Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Receives News Impact Score of 0.22

Press coverage about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) opened at 1.54 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $114.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,663.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.49) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.80.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.

