Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW) Receives GBX 411.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 411.33 ($5.26).

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 384 ($4.91) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 385 ($4.92) to GBX 410 ($5.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 340 ($4.35) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.31) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Arrow Global Group PLC from GBX 335 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) traded up 1.94% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 367.00. The company had a trading volume of 505,678 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 639.95 million. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 168.66 and a 52-week high of GBX 367.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 341.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 311.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Arrow Global Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Robert Memmott sold 135,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.14), for a total transaction of £437,678.64 ($559,548.25).

About Arrow Global Group PLC

Arrow Global Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in purchase, collection and servicing of non-performing loans. The Company identifies, acquires and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies, as well as retail chains, student loans, motor credit, telecommunication firms and utility companies.

