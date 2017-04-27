Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 190,865 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $13,769,001.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 3,500 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $255,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,628 shares of company stock worth $14,496,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) traded up 0.44% during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.28. 819,732 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $75.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

