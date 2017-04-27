Argus Cuts General Electric Company (GE) Price Target to $33.00

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) had its price target cut by Argus from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on General Electric Company and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.72% on Monday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,088,709 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $253.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $33.00. General Electric Company also saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,427 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the typical volume of 1,107 put options.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company earned $27.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.37 billion. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.86%. General Electric Company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of General Electric Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $4,719,608.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,842,090.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric Company during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric Company during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric Company

