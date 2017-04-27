Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Share Price

Headlines about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) have been trending positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp earned a news impact score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) opened at 13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.78. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp news, Director James E. Skinner purchased 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,590.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments. The Company operates through principal lending segment. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investment opportunities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

