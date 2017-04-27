Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ardagh Group SA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on Ardagh Group SA in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group SA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) opened at 21.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The company’s market cap is $240.00 million. Ardagh Group SA has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

About Ardagh Group SA

Ardagh Group SA, formerly Ardagh Finance Holdings SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the packing industry. The Company focuses on the design and manufacture of rigid packaging solutions mainly for food and beverage markets. Its activities are divided into two business segments: Metal packing, which supplies aluminum and steel beverage cans, two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans, as well as a range of can ends, among others, and Glass packing, which delivers glass containers, bottles and jars, among others.

