Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ardagh Group SA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Ardagh Group SA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Ardagh Group SA in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group SA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) opened at 21.60 on Monday. Ardagh Group SA has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company’s market cap is $240.00 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57.

Ardagh Group SA Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, formerly Ardagh Finance Holdings SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the packing industry. The Company focuses on the design and manufacture of rigid packaging solutions mainly for food and beverage markets. Its activities are divided into two business segments: Metal packing, which supplies aluminum and steel beverage cans, two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans, as well as a range of can ends, among others, and Glass packing, which delivers glass containers, bottles and jars, among others.

