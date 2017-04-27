ARC Group WorldWide Inc (ARCW) Rating Reiterated by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reissued their in-line rating on shares of ARC Group WorldWide Inc (NASDAQ:ARCW) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Imperial Capital currently has a $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) opened at 3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 million, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. ARC Group WorldWide has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. ARC Group WorldWide had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company earned $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. ARC Group WorldWide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Group WorldWide will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARC Group WorldWide stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Group WorldWide Inc (NASDAQ:ARCW) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.91% of ARC Group WorldWide worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Group WorldWide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company has four segments: Precision Components Group, 3DMT Group, Flanges and Fittings Group, and Wireless Group. It provides a set of manufacturing solutions, from design and prototyping through production. Through the Company’s product offering, it provides its customers with a prototyping and production solution for both precision metal and plastic fabrication.

