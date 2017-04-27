Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARZ) Upgraded at Bloom Burton

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:ARZ) was upgraded by Bloom Burton from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ) traded down 3.46% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,125 shares. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company’s market capitalization is $146.47 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

