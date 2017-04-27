Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Apple Hospitality REIT also reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm earned $282.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,425 shares in the company, valued at $944,511.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon A. Fosheim acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,023.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $269,888. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 213.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 25.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 913.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,362.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 311,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 307,741 shares during the period. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.8% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,308,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,291,000 after buying an additional 1,605,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 524,649 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.67. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 250.01%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 235 hotels with an aggregate of 30,073 rooms located in urban, suburban and developing markets throughout 33 states.

