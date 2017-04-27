Brokerages Set Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Target Price at $6.19

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment Corp. in a report on Friday, April 7th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment Corp. in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment Corp. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/apollo-investment-corp-ainv-receives-6-19-average-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) traded up 0.970% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.765. 455,730 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company earned $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Apollo Investment Corp. had a positive return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Apollo Investment Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment Corp. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment Corp. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 109,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment Corp. by 3.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 115,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corp. Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.