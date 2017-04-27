Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Major Shareholder Buys $31,999,368.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,266,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $31,999,368.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 146,475 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $3,764,407.50.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 376,225 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $9,631,360.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 653,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $16,911,219.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,486,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,329,704.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $11,466,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 403,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,092,096.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 361,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,592,750.00.

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) opened at 26.37 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company earned $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 253.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,993,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,751,000 after buying an additional 344,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,619,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after buying an additional 636,663 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 107.8% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,598,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,628,000 after buying an additional 3,422,692 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,502,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,528,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,908,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 347,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

