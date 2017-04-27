Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. dropped their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Apache in a research report issued on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst R. Tullis now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $66.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Apache Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (APA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/apache-co-forecasted-to-earn-fy2017-earnings-of-1-53-per-share-apa.html.

Apache (NYSE:APA) traded down 2.64% during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.69. 1,647,966 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. Apache has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $69.00. The company’s market cap is $18.49 billion.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Apache had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 166.56%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Apache by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is presently -4.42%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. It has production in four segments: the United States, Canada, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.