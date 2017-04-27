Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact ANSYS (ANSS) Share Price

Headlines about ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ANSYS earned a news impact score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) opened at 110.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.01. ANSYS has a one year low of $81.41 and a one year high of $110.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.39%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post $3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC downgraded ANSYS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, VP Sheila S. Dinardo sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $510,705.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,842 shares in the company, valued at $929,913.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila S. Dinardo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $319,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,015. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

