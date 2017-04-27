AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, AngioDynamics has outperformed the broader industry in terms of price. Meanwhile, the company reported a mixed third quarter of fiscal 2017, wherein adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. The company has also provided positive earnings guidance for fiscal 2017. Notably, the major growth drivers for the company are the Perpheral Vascular, the NanoKnife and BioFlo Midline product lines. Meanwhile, the discontinuity of the Celerity tip location program under its vascular segment might dent operational efficiency over the long haul. A sluggish capital spending environment is adversely affecting AngioDynamics’ top-line growth. AngioDynamics is exposed to a stringent regulatory environment. Regulatory setbacks might dampen approvals for pipeline products, which will in turn hurt overall growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANGO. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) opened at 15.39 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm’s market cap is $566.04 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Gp, Ll sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $37,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

