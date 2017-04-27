XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $60.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in XPO Logistics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) traded up 1.48% on Monday, hitting $50.65. 729,522 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $54.70.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. XPO Logistics had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

