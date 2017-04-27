Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) opened at 40.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The company’s market cap is $2.15 billion. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 61.09% and a negative net margin of 358.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post ($4.40) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brett K. Haumann sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $427,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,631,000. Foundation Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,230,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,095,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 417.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 329,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/analysts-set-theravance-biopharma-inc-tbph-target-price-at-36-67-updated.html.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines for patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting.

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.