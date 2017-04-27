RPM International Inc. (RPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) traded down 0.06% during trading on Monday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 312,011 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27. RPM International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,269,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,036,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in RPM International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 445,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 341,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

