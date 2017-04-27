Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $39.00 target price on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Target Price at $39.44” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/analysts-set-noble-midstream-partners-lp-nblx-target-price-at-39-44-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 535,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 54,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 2,288.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 140,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 237,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 152,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) opened at 49.70 on Monday. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post $3.18 EPS for the current year.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.