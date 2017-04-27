MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.60.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of MarketAxess Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of MarketAxess Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess Holdings in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, Director David G. Gomach sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.98, for a total transaction of $1,020,192.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Hersch sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $2,268,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,758.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,606 over the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings by 1,064.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings by 13.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) opened at 194.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.34 and a 200-day moving average of $172.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.70. MarketAxess Holdings has a one year low of $117.60 and a one year high of $200.90.
MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. MarketAxess Holdings had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business earned $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. MarketAxess Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess Holdings’s payout ratio is 39.40%.
MarketAxess Holdings Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.
