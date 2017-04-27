Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) traded up 0.09% on Monday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,007 shares. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2117.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post ($0.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6,053.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/analysts-set-kite-realty-group-trust-krg-target-price-at-27-67-updated.html.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiary, Kite Realty Group, L.P., owns interests in various operating subsidiaries and joint ventures engaged in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.