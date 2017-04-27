Ingredion Inc (INGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,782,000 after buying an additional 144,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Ingredion by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,831,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,793,000 after buying an additional 330,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Ingredion by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,694,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,518,000 after buying an additional 127,109 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after buying an additional 528,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in Ingredion by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,242,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,273,000 after buying an additional 163,345 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) traded up 0.90% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 60,286 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post $7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally.

