Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEP. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Holly Energy Partners, L.P. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) traded up 0.228% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.864. 4,459 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.852 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 40.64%. The business earned $112.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Iv Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,117. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jennings sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $359,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,421 shares in the company, valued at $805,810.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,649,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,101,000 after buying an additional 83,531 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. by 48.9% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 387,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 127,148 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 209,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. by 93.2% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 109,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 52,623 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., (HEP) is engaged in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho and Washington.

