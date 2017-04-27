Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA) Receives $10.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMSA. Barclays PLC set a $9.00 price objective on Fairmount Santrol Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fairmount Santrol Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $7,829,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 684.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,581,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after buying an additional 2,252,653 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Precocity Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $5,895,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 332,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 140,145 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) traded down 4.83% on Monday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179,307 shares. Fairmount Santrol Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company earned $140.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fairmount Santrol Holdings will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA) Receives $10.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/analysts-set-fairmount-santrol-holdings-inc-fmsa-target-price-at-10-71-updated.html.

About Fairmount Santrol Holdings

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.