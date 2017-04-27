ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for ScanSource in a research note issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. FinTrust Advisors cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.20 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) opened at 40.10 on Thursday. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company earned $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.57 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 1.85%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $125,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc is a provider of technology products and solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two segments: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.

