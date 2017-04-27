William Blair Weighs in on Mulesoft Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (MULE)

Mulesoft Inc (NASDAQ:MULE) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mulesoft in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Mulesoft’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

MULE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mulesoft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Mulesoft (NASDAQ:MULE) opened at 22.73 on Thursday. Mulesoft has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. The firm’s market capitalization is $612.80 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mulesoft stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mulesoft Inc (NASDAQ:MULE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

In other Mulesoft news, major shareholder Brookside Capital Partners Fun sold 261,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $6,080,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $626,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,155 shares of company stock worth $6,965,843 in the last three months.

About Mulesoft

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

