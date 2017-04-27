Energen Co. (EGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

Several research firms recently commented on EGN. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Energen in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Energen in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Energen in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other Energen news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 16,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $951,400.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,609.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Richardson sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $213,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,895 shares of company stock worth $1,831,492. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGN. Creative Planning increased its position in Energen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Energen by 14.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Energen by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Energen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Energen by 7.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) traded down 3.66% during trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. 348,653 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. The stock’s market cap is $4.99 billion. Energen has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.43.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. Energen had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. Energen’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energen will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/analysts-set-energen-co-egn-target-price-at-64-86-updated.html.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.