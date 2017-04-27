Brokerages Set Core Laboratories (CLB) Target Price at $125.20

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. ABN Amro raised Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank set a $136.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) opened at 112.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 1.55. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.30 and a 1-year high of $135.49.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 65.65% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $157.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 76.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Core Laboratories (CLB) Target Price at $125.20” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/analysts-set-core-laboratories-clb-price-target-at-125-20-updated.html.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.