Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Instinet assumed coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.82. 241,412 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 63.95.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

