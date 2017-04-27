BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gene Rea sold 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,315,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 443,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gores Group, Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,960,744 shares of company stock valued at $62,884,263. Corporate insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $118,514,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $67,663,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $24,159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $19,193,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $15,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) traded down 0.0004% during trading on Monday, reaching $23.4999. The company had a trading volume of 182,567 shares. BMC Stock Holdings has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.0867 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $747.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.82 million. BMC Stock Holdings had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BMC Stock Holdings

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

