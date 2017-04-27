Beazley PLC (BEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 357.50 ($4.57).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEZ shares. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Beazley PLC to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.60) to GBX 350 ($4.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Beazley PLC from GBX 312 ($3.99) to GBX 365 ($4.67) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stockdale Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.11) price target on shares of Beazley PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) opened at 434.50 on Monday. Beazley PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 321.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 450.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 403.51. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.25 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Beazley PLC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Martin Bride sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.57), for a total value of £16,786 ($21,459.98). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £17,480 ($22,347.23). Insiders sold a total of 239,511 shares of company stock worth $102,497,962 over the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Beazley PLC (BEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/analysts-set-beazley-plc-bez-pt-at-375-00-updated.html.

About Beazley PLC

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.