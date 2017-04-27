Brokerages Set AXT Inc (AXTI) Target Price at $7.83

Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) opened at 6.15 on Monday. AXT has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $201.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company earned $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. AXT had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AXT will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 263,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

