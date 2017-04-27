Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings upped their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Norfolk Southern Corp. in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the railroad operator will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern Corp.’s FY2017 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) traded up 0.83% on Thursday, hitting $118.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,073 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Norfolk Southern Corp. had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marta R. Stewart sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $350,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Andrew Galanko sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $706,917.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,736.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

About Norfolk Southern Corp.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

