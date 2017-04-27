Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger Limited. in a research note issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst B. Dobell now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered their price target on Schlumberger Limited. from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on Schlumberger Limited. from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FY2017 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited. Cut by Analyst (SLB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/analysts-issue-forecasts-for-schlumberger-limited-s-fy2017-earnings-slb-updated.html.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 74.11 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company’s market capitalization is $103.12 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.36.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Schlumberger Limited. had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business earned $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,630,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,015,125,000 after buying an additional 2,755,140 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,954,205,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,026,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,833,111,000 after buying an additional 118,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 20,014,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,573,946,000 after buying an additional 535,156 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.49%.

About Schlumberger Limited.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Limited. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger Limited. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.