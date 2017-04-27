Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to report $3.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin Corp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin Corp reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin Corp had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) opened at 164.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $99.10 and a 52 week high of $165.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.80%.

In other Parker-Hannifin Corp news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 18,435 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yoon Michael Chung sold 657 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $104,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,032. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp by 398.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp by 133.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin Corp

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

