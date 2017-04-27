Analysts Expect Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc (FRSH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Papa Murphy's Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Papa Murphy's Holdings posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa Murphy's Holdings will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Papa Murphy's Holdings.

Papa Murphy's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business earned $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. Papa Murphy's Holdings had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FRSH. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa Murphy's Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Expect Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc (FRSH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/analysts-expect-papa-murphys-holdings-inc-frsh-will-post-earnings-of-0-09-per-share-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Papa Murphy's Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,506,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa Murphy's Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Papa Murphy's Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Papa Murphy's Holdings by 7.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa Murphy's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSH) traded down 18.7173% during trading on Monday, hitting $5.3484. 862,944 shares of the stock were exchanged. Papa Murphy's Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.8506 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Papa Murphy's Holdings Company Profile

Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a franchisor and operator of the Take ‘N’ Bake pizza chain in the United States. The Company franchises the right to operate Take ‘N’ Bake pizza franchises and operates Take ‘N’ Bake pizza stores owned by the Company.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa Murphy's Holdings (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.