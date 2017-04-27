Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business earned $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) traded down 0.47% during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 179,296 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $94.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 19,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $1,719,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,817,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $1,371,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,521,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,449 shares of company stock valued at $26,239,184 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,088,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,596,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,570,000 after buying an additional 245,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,851,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 638,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after buying an additional 99,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company provides power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive and consumer applications.

